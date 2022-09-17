Clear
Fire In Jenny Lind Swiftly Contained

By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire Helicopter 404 out of Columbia

Jenny Lind, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground resource were able to quickly extinguish a vegetation fire near Milton Road in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County this afternoon.

The flames broke out around 3:45 p.m. in some grass along Shalimar Drive near Milton Road and southeast of Highway 26. CAL Fire reports the blaze was contained at a quarter acre within about 10 minutes of fire crews arriving on the scene. No injuries were reported or damage to structures. All the aircraft have returned to the Columbia Air Attack Base.

A small ground crew will remain on scene mopping up for the next hour. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

