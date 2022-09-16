Clear
HWY 49 To Temporarily Close In Angels Camp Due To A School Event

By Tracey Petersen
Angels Camp, CA – Travelers may want to avoid a section of South Main Street/Highway 49 in Angels Camp this afternoon.

The street will be lined with revelers for Bret Harte High’s Homecoming Parade. Angels Camp Police detailed that South Main Street/Highway 49 will be closed from Bret Harte Road near St. Patrick’s Church to Vallecito Road/Highway 4 today. That stretch of the highway is expected to be closed for about an hour from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the floats and festivities.

The ACPD recommends that motorists use the Highway 4 Bypass to avoid the road closure or take a break from their travels and find a place to park and watch the parade.

