High School Football Approaching Midseason

Sonora High Wildcats Football - Photo by Nick Stuart View Photo

Sonora, CA — One Tuolumne County high school football team is hoping to keep its winning streak alive when hosting Tracy West, while the other is on a bye week.

The Sonora High Wildcats (3-1) are in the midst of a three-game winning streak and will play the 0-4 Tracy West at Dunlavy Field. Kickoff is at 7pm and you can hear all the action live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

The undefeated Summerville Bears (4-0) are off this week and will host Stone Ridge Christian next week in the homecoming game. You can hear that game live on 93.5 KKBN.

Calaveras High (0-4) is also off this week and will travel to Galt next Friday. Bret Harte High (0-3) will host Millennium (1-3) tonight at 7pm.