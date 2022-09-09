Reflecting On Royal Visit To Yosemite

Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Phillip visit Yosemite National Park in March 1983 View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park reflects on a royal visit as people around the world mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

In March 1983, she became the first English monarch to visit Yosemite. Accompanied by her husband, Prince Phillip, they stayed at The Ahwahnee. Park officials detailed that she was “accompanied by rangers and Superintendent Bob Binnewies as they took in the views and stopped at Inspiration Point, Bridalveil Fall, El Capitan, Tunnel View, and Yosemite Chapel.” It was noted that the Queen even attended services at the chapel.

Cameras could be heard clicking as park visitors, held back by rope, tried to get a glimpse of the Queen.

Park officials reminisced that the queen was also presented a basket by renowned basket-weaver and cultural demonstrator, Julia Parker. She also received an Ansel Adams print of Half Dome, presented to her by his son.

Reflecting on the visit, park officials stated, “Visitors come to Yosemite with the purpose of recreation and relaxation regardless of their backgrounds, status, or views. The majestic granite peaks, peaceful meadows, singing birds, impressive waterfalls, and awe-inspiring views greet all who venture here. Queen Elizabeth II, and many who travel here for the first time, experience the unforgettable beauty and power of nature.”