New Happenings At Sonora High This School Year

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views over the next two weeks will focus on Tuolumne County’s two largest high schools, Sonora and Summerville.

This weekend’s show will feature Sonora High Superintendent Ed Pelfrey. In relation to the new school year, he will talk about enrollment trends, Career Technical Education programs, strategic planning, and recent staffing changes. He will also provide an update on the efforts to sell the Historic Dome property, and what is next for the Wildcat Ranch. Other topics will include how technology is changing education, vaping concerns and addressing mental health challenges.

The following weekend’s show will feature Summerville High Superintendent, Michael Merrill.