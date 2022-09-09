Extreme Heat Cancels Angels Camp Farmers Market

Angels Camp Farmers Market cancellation notice View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – A popular Friday night event is being canceled in Angels Camp due to the lingering heatwave.

The Angels Camp Farmers Market runs from 5 p.m. to dusk every Friday night from June through September in Utica Park. With temperatures reaching 106 degrees today, the market has been called off for tonight. In a cancellation notice, organizers stated, “Due to the heat advisory and for the health and safety of all involved, the Angels Camp Business Association (ACBA) Executive Board has made the decision to cancel this week’s farmers market. The market will return on Sept. 16th.”

Cooler temperatures will return next week, ranging from the mid-to-lower 80s, with the forecast for next Friday being 87 degrees. It is also Ladies Night at the Market with live music, a raffle, giveaways, discounts, and special guest vendors.