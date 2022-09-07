Yosemite Updates On Three Fires Burning In Park

Yosemite map of Aspen Fire View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Three fires continue to burn in Yosemite National Park, with one a wildfire and two others ignited by lightning.

The most recent blaze, the Aspen Fire, which is burning within the Rim Fire footprint, east of Aspen Valley, has grown to 26 acres. Crews have achieved 30% containment. The wildfire ignited on Sunday afternoon, and its cause remains under investigation.

Crews continue to work on two lightning-strike fires that were sparked at the beginning of August. The Red Fire has climbed to 6,056 acres. Park fire officials relay, “Crews continue assessing natural barriers, like granite, to confine and contain the fire. There are no immediate threats to structures or critical infrastructure.” There are currently 40 firefighters on the scene.

The Rodgers Fire has inched up to 2,541 acres and is burning in the high country of the Yosemite wilderness. There are 106 firefighters currently working on the blaze.

According to park officials, the Red Fire is 15% complete and the Rodgers Fire is 20% complete “due to the cessation of fire spread due to natural barriers.” Both fires are being managed by a Type 3 organization. Below are the latest updates on these blazes provided by park officials:

ASPEN FIRE:

Location: Northeast of Aspen Valley

Elevation: 6,200

Discover date: September 4, 2022

Size: 26 acres

Cause: under investigation

Being fully suppressed

Fire History: Burning in the 2013 Rim fire footprint

Burning in snags and whitethorn

No closures, no evacuations

RED FIRE:

Location: Between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek

Elevation: 7,800

Discover date: August 4, 2022

Size: 6,056 acres

Cause: Lightning

Fire History: Burning in the 2001 Hoover fire footprint

Burning in red fir, lodge pole litter. Most activity on the southwest

Trail closures on segments heading out the Illilouette drainage from Glacier Point area to Merced Pass Lake is temporarily closed due to fire activity

RODGERS FIRE:

Location: Northwest of Rodgers Canyon and southwest of Pleasant Valley

Elevation: 8,100

Discover date: August 8, 2022

Size: 2,541 acres

Cause: Lightning

No recent fire history

Burning in mixed conifer and red fir litter, and dead and down logs. Activity is on the north, southeast, and southwest corners

A segment of trail in Rodgers Canyon from Neall Lake to the junction with Table Lake is temporarily closed due to fire activity