Nearly 1,500 Without Power In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
PG&E power outage in the Arnold area of Calaveras County 9-7-22

PG&E power outage in the Arnold area of Calaveras County 9-7-22

Arnold, CA – The lights went out this morning for nearly 1,500 PG&E customers in the Arnold area of Calaveras County.

The utility is reporting that the outage was “caused by the weather.” The 1,472 customers impacted are along both sides of Highway 4 and Love Creek Road, stretching from Fly In Acres to past Calaveras Big Trees State Park Their lights went out at 7:43 a.m. The company detailed that currently there is no estimated repair time, but crews are en route to the outage area.

