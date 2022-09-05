Amador Sheriff’s Respond To Mailbox Explosion

Amador, CA– On Saturday, September 3rd at 4:30 PM, Amador Sheriff’s Dispatch received multiple reports of an explosion and a fire at the mailboxes near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road. Deputies arrived and determined that one of the mailboxes appeared to have been blown open and the doors were located across the street where a small fire had started.

The fire was extinguished, but there was a package located on the ground directly in front of the mailbox that exploded. The area was shut down and the Sherriff EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team responded. they x-rayed the package and could not rule out the possibility of a secondary device. The package was detonated by the EOD team and was determined not to contain another explosive. The investigation is still ongoing. The Sheriffs are asking the public to contact them if they have any additional information.