Tuolumne County Supervisors To Discuss Suicide Prevention Week And More

Sonora, CA– During their Tuesday morning meeting, the Tuolumne County Supervisors will be discussing adopting September 4th-10th as National Suicide Prevention Week in Tuolumne County. The theme would be “Thriving At All Ages” and would encourage people to know the signs of suicide and how to help themselves or someone else. This year would include the 4th Annual Hope and Honor Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness that would take place on September 10th from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM at Courthouse Park in downtown Sonora. Additionally, a resolution will be discussed for September 16th-22nd to be considered Constitution Week in Tuolumne County.

The supervisors will hear an update and board direction on the topic of the Safe Stay Homeless Shelter, and discuss the 2022-2023 Adopted Budget.

A link to the full agenda can be found here. Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am. You can view a live video of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting by clicking here .