Fire Threatened Homes In Burson

Burson, CA — An early morning fire ignited in the 6900 block of Evergreen Road in Burson.

Referred to as the “Evergreen Fire,” the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department says it was reported to dispatch at 2:52am and burned ½ acre. Firefighters were able to contain it quickly and prevented it from damaging any nearby structures that were threatened. Other agencies that assisted include CAL Fire, Linden-Peters Fire and Clements Fire. Crews are still mopping up the incident this morning and investigating the cause.

No injuries were reported. Be prepared for activity in the area.