Fire Severely Damages Home In Calaveras County

House Fire In Burson - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department

Burson, CA — Early this morning firefighters responded to a house fire in Burson.

The fire ignited shortly before 2am on Burson Road. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that the fire was located in the attic of the home, and it was also burning nearby vegetation, eventually consuming three acres. The homeowner was able to safely evacuate from the residence.

It was initially reported as a vegetation fire that spread to the home, and specific details are still under investigation, and the cause is not immediately known.

Firefighters are still on the scene of the incident this morning, mopping up the flames. The Red Cross is helping the homeowner find a temporary place to live.

One firefighter reported an ankle injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Other agencies that responded to the fire include CAL Fire, Linden-Peters Fire, San Andreas Fire, Clements Fire and Mokelumne Hill Fire.