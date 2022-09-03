Sonora Wildcats Win Close Battle Against Hilmar

Sonora High Wildcats Football - Photo by Nick Stuart View Photo

Written by Nick Stuart:

The Sonora Wildcats’ season continues to heat up as they won a close game against the Hilmar Yellowjackets, 28-30, bringing the Wildcats to 2-1 this season (their sole loss being the overtime opener to Oakdale).

The Wildcats were able to score the first points four minutes into the first quarter when quarterback Adam Curnow ran into the endzone on a quarterback keeper. After a long battle for field position, Hilmar was able to respond with a score, but a wild kick on the point after left the Yellowjackets trailing 7-6. Missed extra point attempts became a theme that plagued the Hilmar team throughout the night. Sonora finished the first quarter with a pass from Curnow to Chance Pimentel that raised their lead to 13-6 and a strong defensive stand as well as several penalties meant that score held as the game went into halftime.

In the second half, the Wildcats were first to score again on a creative play that saw the fullback throw a well-executed pass to Pimintel who beat close coverage and drug a defender with him into the endzone.

The Wildcats defense held out on the next series forcing a punt from Hilmar that pinned Sonora inside their own one-yard line. The Wildcats were unable to move the ball forward and on a bobbled third down snap gave up a safety to Hilmar bringing the score to 21-14.

Hilmar on their next possession was able to produce a touchdown with a leaping reception in the endzone but missed yet another extra point attempt bringing them to within a single point of the Wildcats.

Finally, with four minutes left in the game, a series of well-executed run plays gave Adam Curnow a chance to make a 65-yard dash for a touchdown that extend the lead to 28-20.

In the final moments any chance to tie the game was taken away by Roger Alderman who intercepted a screen pass and closed out the game with a win for the Wildcats and a final score of 28-20.

Roger Alderman was recognized as the Chicken Ranch Casino player of the game for his outstanding performance on both the defensive and offensive lines as well as the Foust Heating and Air “Hot Hit” of the game.