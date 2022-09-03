Summerville Bears Football Stays Undefeated Beating Waterford

Summerville Football Field View Photo

Written by Mike Woicicki

On a hot night at Summerville High School, the Bears made it 3-0 for the 2022 season with a convincing 48-to-21 victory over the Waterford Wildcats.

It started out as if it would be a low-scoring game. At the end of the first quarter, there was no score but the Bears’ running game exploded in the second quarter. Kai Elkins started with a nice 48-yard run and by the end of the quarter. Braylon Leveroos had carried six times for 113 yards and scored three TDs, giving the Bears a 20-to-7 lead at halftime.

The Bears running offense continued to dominate throughout the third quarter. Elkins ran six times for 39 yards and a TD while Leveroos went for another 95 yards on five carries and added two more touchdowns. The Wildcats were able to post a second touchdown, but they were down 41 to 14 at the end of the third.

Elkins tacked on the final TD for the Bears with a tough 30-yard run while the Wildcats finished their scoring with a beautiful 60-yard pass play.

Braylon Leveroos earned player of the game with his 208 yards rushing and five TDs on just 11 carries.

The Bears will play in Hughson next week against the powerful Huskies who are also 3-0 on the season and are averaging 49 points per game.