Vegetation Fire At Salt Springs Resevoir
Copperopolis, CA– A vegetation fire named the “Tower Fire” started near the Salt Springs Reservoir on Friday afternoon. Air and ground resources responded to the location of the fire at Rock Creek Road and Salt Spring Reservoir which is located east of Milton. The forward progress has been stopped with the fire being held at 87 acres and 10% containment. No evacuations are in place and no structures are currently being threatened. Activity will continue in the area as fire crews gain containment.