Clear
104.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Vegetation Fire At Salt Springs Resevoir

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson

Photo Icon View Photo

Copperopolis, CA– A vegetation fire named the “Tower Fire” started near the Salt Springs Reservoir on Friday afternoon. Air and ground resources responded to the location of the fire at Rock Creek Road and Salt Spring Reservoir which is located east of Milton. The forward progress has been stopped with the fire being held at 87 acres and 10% containment. No evacuations are in place and no structures are currently being threatened. Activity will continue in the area as fire crews gain containment.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 