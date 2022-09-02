Tuolumne County Opens Cooling Centers

Tuolumne County logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Triple-digit heat and warm overnight lows are anticipated to be in the forecast for the holiday weekend and into the week. The combination of hot afternoons and warm nights with limited overnight relief is resulting in a period of high to very high heat risk. Tuolumne County OES and Tuolumne County Public Health would like to remind people about the following ways to stay safe during an extended heat wave.

• Wear appropriate clothing during hot weather, especially for children.

• Drink plenty of water, stay cool and indoors if possible. Avoid being outdoors during the hottest parts of

the day (10 am to 6 pm).

• Wearing a hat and using sunscreen is a good idea if you plan to be outside.

• It is important to pace yourself when working or exercising in hot weather, drink plenty of water, and

replenish electrolytes.

• If you know of neighbors or friends who might benefit from assistance during the coming hot weather,

this might be a good time to check on them.

• Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.

In addition cooling centers have been made available to the public. The following are cooling center locations and hours.

• Sonora

–Tuolumne County Enrichment Center 102 Hospital Rd. Sonora CA 95370 will be open on Sunday and Monday from 12 pm to 6 pm.

–Tuolumne County Main Library 480 Greenley Road Sonora, CA 95370 will be open on

Saturday 10 am to 6 pm and will reopen Tuesday from 9 am to 6 pm.



•Groveland

-Southside Community Connections (aka Little House) 11699 Merrell Rd, Groveland 95321

CA will be open Saturday from 3 pm to 7 pm and Sunday and Monday from 1 pm to7 pm

Transportation is available via Tuolumne County Transit at 209-532-0404. To request a ride on Sunday or Monday call 209-430-7203. Additionally, a cooling facility for pets will be available Saturday–Tuesday at the Animal Control center at 10040 Victoria Way Jamestown, CA 95327. Arrangements must be made beforehand by calling 209-694-2730.

The situation will be monitored and facilities could be added or hours adjusted as the heat wave continues. For more information go to the OES social media page that is located here.