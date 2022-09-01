Rodgers And Red Fire Update

Yosemite, CA– A update has been provided for two fires currently burning in Yosemite.

The Red Fire is currently at 3,558 acres. Firefighters are concentrating their efforts on securing the northern and western flanks of the fire. Crews are observing moderate fire behavior with backing, flanking, isolated single tree torching, and short-range spotting. The fire continues to burn in the red fir, lodge pole litter, and other surface fuels. The fire was most active on the southwestern flank along the Illilouette Creek and the trail system. A sport fire jumped west of the creek and made a short run up the opposite slope. Helicopters utilized water buckets over the area to slow the fire and allow crews to go direct with their handline to contain the fire in the area. Crews will continue to access the best possible tragedy to confine the slop-over and spot fires

The Rodgers fire has shown minimal growth and is at 1,644 acres. Crews were able to secure a small slop-over in the southeast portion of the fire as well as put in additional direct handling to keep the fire confined using the natural granite barrier to the east.