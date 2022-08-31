Tuolumne County Issues Advice For Heat Wave

Tuolumne County logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through potentially September 6th. The combination of triple-digit weather and warm overnight lows has prompted some local government agencies to offer some tips to deal with the heat. The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services and Tuolumne County Public Health have listed the following ways that residents can best get through the extended heat wave.

• Wear appropriate clothing during hot weather, especially for children.

• Drink plenty of water, stay cool and indoors if possible. Avoid being outdoors during the

hottest parts of the day (10am–6pm).

• Wearing a hat and using sunscreen is a good idea if you plan to be outside.

• It is important to pace yourself when working or exercising in hot weather, drink plenty of

water, and replenish electrolytes.

• If you know of neighbors or friends who might benefit from assistance during the coming hot

weather, this might be a good time to check on them.

• Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.

They also will be monitoring the heat to see if county facilities will be used for cooling stations if thresholds are met during this time. They also remind the public to check in on neighbors who might be sensitive to the heat or could potentially need assistance.