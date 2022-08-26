Yaley To Detail Climate Plan, Housing Challenges, And Development Projects

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Community Development Director Quincy Yaley.

Early in this weekend’s show, she will speak about the Tuolumne County Climate Action Plan. She will answer questions about why the county is moving forward with developing the plan, what it includes, how it will be used, and its impacts. The plan was endorsed, 4-2, by the planning commission earlier this month, and next month it will go before the board of supervisors for potential adoption.

In addition, Yaley will provide an update on development projects, such as Yonder Yosemite, and the Firefall Lodge, both in the Groveland area. She will also speak about the lack of workforce housing in the county and actions being taken in response.