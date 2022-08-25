Last Weekend In August Events

It is the last weekend in August and there are several events planned in the Mother Lode.

Today, Thursday, August 25 is the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market season finale from 4 PM until dusk at the ballfield at Eproson Park. Stock up on fruits and veggies, chocolates and baked goods, artisan designs and more. Details are in the event listing here.

Tonight is also Astronomy Night at Calaveras Big Trees. Docents will be sharing information and telling stories as everyone gazes at the night sky. Two telescopes and astronomical binoculars will give you a closer look at the moon, planets and deep sky objects. There is a webcam for one of the telescopes, so images can be shown on a 40-inch monitor in real time. The next one will be September 8th when the moon is out. Astronomy Night details are here.

Habitat for Humanity Calaveras is currently hosting its virtual Hoedown for Humanity silent auction and raffle. It is their biggest fundraising event of the year. Organizers detail that by year-end, they will have repaired over 45 Calaveras homes representing more than $225,000 in construction costs. Details on the event and how to help out are in the event listing here. As detailed here Lynne Ayers, the Executive Director for Habitat For Humanity Calaveras, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day.”

Friday is the Groveland the Farmers Market, Peaceful Valley Farmers Market, and the Angels Camp Farmers Market. Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmers Market.

The Second Annual Sierra Bigfoot Music Festival featuring live music, an art show, and open-air market begins Friday in Twain Harte. The lineup is here and you can win tickets by listening to Country 93.5 KKBN. Also this weekend at Epproson Park’s small stage area is the Small Town Wine Down from 4pm to 8pm. The Wines in the Pines event will showcase delicious wines paired with cheese and appetizers from local businesses as detailed here.

Calaveras Comedy is presenting a comedy show Saturday with several guests at the Rancho Calaveras Clubhouse at 3995 Highway 26 in Valley Springs. More details on the adult show are in the event listing here.

Tuolumne County Association of REALTORS & TCYPN invites everyone to the Party in the Park & Cornhole Tournament at the Tuolumne Park Saturday, August 27th Noon to 6 pm. All monies raised go to their Homeowners Insurance Grant Fund to help Tuolumne County Residents with the high costs of Homeowners Insurance. Details are here.

It is Doll Day in Calaveras at the Tri-Lakes Church, Wallace Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The event will honor Harold and Caroline Doll, for their more than 50-years of service to their community.

The Mountain Ranch Car Show and Craft Faire will also be Saturday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Mountain Ranch Community Park.

Murphys Creek theater updates they are postponing their opening weekend for King Lear to September 2nd due to Covid-19.

In Groveland, they are having a Summer Fest Saturday at Mary Laveroni Community Park, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Movie times are available in our Movie section which also has Pinecrest’s Movies Under the Stars lineup for the month here.