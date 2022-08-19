Habitat For Humanity Calaveras Online Auction And Raffle

Typing on a computer keyboard View Photo

For nearly two decades, the Hoedown For Humanity was the largest fundraiser of the year for Habitat Calaveras. Covid-19 changed everything. This year, for the third year in a row, the event will be completely online.

Lynne Ayers, the Executive Director for Habitat For Humanity Calaveras, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Hoedown and online auction and raffle will continue from Monday August 22nd through Saturday August 27th.

To participate, go to https://www.habitatcalaveras.org/ and click the annual Hoedown link. Viewers will be able to browse through numerous silent auction items. There will also be raffle drawings. Donations are tax-deductible. 100% of every dollar raised stays right here in our community.

Every day throughout the Motherlode, thousands of hard-working families are having to drive hundreds of miles a day just to keep the service jobs we all count on, such as grocery store clerks, food service workers, and retail associates.

In fact according to statistics from just two years ago, almost half of the renters in Calaveras County pay 35% or more of their monthly income on housing, with only 2% of the existing housing stock available for rent. It’s a combination of factors that are creating an affordable housing crisis in the Motherlode.

Habitat for Humanity is providing folks not with a handout, but a hand up. Their mission is to build and repair working-class homes, help keep families healthy and together, and strengthen our local economy and communities.

Habitat Calaveras has been serving Calaveras County since 1996. For more information, call 209-890-3848.

