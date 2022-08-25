Clear
94.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man Arrested For Alleged Arson Fires At Lower SaveMart

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Daryl Raymond Tacke

Daryl Raymond Tacke

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that two fires were set outside the lower Sonora SaveMart store on Stockton Road early yesterday morning.

There was a trashcan set on fire in front of the store, and a dumpster in the back that was smoldering. The Sonora Fire Department responded shortly after 12am after receiving a report about it from a resident in the area.

Sonora Police Department officers then worked with SaveMart to review surveillance video and identified 56-year-old Daryl Raymond Tacke as the suspect who allegedly lit both of the fires. Two hours later Tacke was located and arrested near the intersection of South Washington Street and Gold Street.

The PD reports that there was no damage to the SaveMart building.

  • Arson Fire Investigation - SPD Image

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 