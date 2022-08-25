Clear
97.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Road Closure Announced In West Point

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras, CA– A complete road closure will be taking place at the intersection of Pine Street and Main Street in West Point on Friday, August 26th from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am for a community art project. Designated detour routes include Main Street to State Route 26 and Bouvard Street (for local traffic).  Drivers are advised to follow the instructions provided by on-site personnel.

The reason for the road closure is a crosswalk painting that is being put on by West Point Art Path. The West Point Art Path is funded by an Impact Project Grant from the California Arts Council, a state agency, and is coordinated by the Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families. The public art project’s goal is to physically mark the path that children walk from school to the downtown community spaces, while also creating unique points of interest in the town.

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 