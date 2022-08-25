Road Closure Announced In West Point

Calaveras, CA– A complete road closure will be taking place at the intersection of Pine Street and Main Street in West Point on Friday, August 26th from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am for a community art project. Designated detour routes include Main Street to State Route 26 and Bouvard Street (for local traffic). Drivers are advised to follow the instructions provided by on-site personnel.

The reason for the road closure is a crosswalk painting that is being put on by West Point Art Path. The West Point Art Path is funded by an Impact Project Grant from the California Arts Council, a state agency, and is coordinated by the Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families. The public art project’s goal is to physically mark the path that children walk from school to the downtown community spaces, while also creating unique points of interest in the town.