A Deadly HWY 120 Motorcycle Collision Involving Bees

CHP patrol car View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A pickup carrying live bees collided with a motorcycle on Highway 120 in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County, resulting in the death of the rider.

The CHP reports that a 67-year-old male from Modesto riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle was killed. His name is not being released pending notification of family members.

The crash happened last night just before 10 p.m. at the Rushing Hill Lookout Road turnaround. The CHP reported that 62-year-old Ronald Ray Woods of Oakdale was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, with live bee boxes onboard, northbound on the Rushing Hill Lookout Road turnaround. At an undetermined rate of speed and traveling westbound on the highway, the motorcycle approached the turnaround. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado detailed, “Woods [truck] was crossing westbound Highway 120, and the front of the Harley-Davidson struck the passenger side of Woods’ vehicle. As a result, the rider was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

Woods was not injured in the collision. This crash is still under investigation. Machado added that anyone who witnessed the lead-up to this crash or has any information regarding this crash should call the Sonora Area CHP office at (209) 984-3944.