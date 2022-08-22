More Traffic Delays Due To Wagon Trail Work

Wagon Trail Project View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Calaveras County Public Works Department is advising that traffic delays are anticipated today through Friday, on Highway 4 between Bonanza Mine Way and Appaloosa Road.

Crews will be on the scene both day and night, so be prepared for minor delays. Flaggers will be directing traffic.

Of note, just on Thursday, August 25, there will be lane shifts, and a single traffic lane open, between Pool Station Road and Appaloosa Road, which will likely result in 5-10 minute delays.

The Wagon Trail Realignment Project is a reconstruction project that is designed to improve the safety of a 6.5-mile stretch of Highway 4 between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. The goals of the project include widening and paving the roadway, removing dangerous curves, installing new culverts and animal crossings, and improving overall road safety for the traveling public. The project is expected to finish in late 2023.