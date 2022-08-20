Crash Causes Power Outage In Calaveras County

Power outage in Rancho Calaveras View Photo

Rancho, Calaveras, CA — Over 2,000 PG&E customers have been without power since last night when a vehicle hit a power pole in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night, a vehicle smacked into a pole on Highway 26 near Olive Branch Drive. It brought down power lines and the pole across the highway, shutting down the highway, which that section of roadway remains closed. The estimated reopening of the roadway is in the noon hour, so motorists will want to avoid the area. The vehicle then went off the roadway into a ditch. Luckily, the CHP is reporting no injuries in this crash.

The outage is impacting 2,105 PG&E customers on both sides of Highway 26. The utility is estimating the restoration time in the eight o’clock hour, which is when Highway 26 is expected to reopen.