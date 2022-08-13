New Equipment Being Worn By Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies

New TCSO body camera View Photos

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies are wearing a new standard piece of equipment to increase accountability and transparency.

All are now equipped with body cameras. As earlier reported here, in February, county supervisors approved a $572,718 five-year contract with Axon Enterprises to provide the equipment, oversee upkeep, and provide training.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian detailed, “They [cameras] are worn on the officers’ uniforms as part of their equipment, and they will be activated during calls for service. They are activated by our deputies when they arrive on a call.”

They will be worn on the front of deputies’ utility vests, as can be seen in the image box photo.

Regarding how long the video of each incident will be retained, Boujikian replied, “It depends on the nature of the incidents. Different types of incidents will be retained for different amounts of time, and that is dictated by law and policy.”

The total cost of operating the cameras is over $100,000 a year.