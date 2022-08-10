TUD Races Will Be Competitive In November

Drop off box at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The filing deadline is this Friday for local special district and school board races that will be on the November ballot.

Of note, multiple candidates have filed for the two open Tuolumne Utilities District seats. Running in District One, which covers the greater Columbia and Phoenix Lake area, is incumbent Ron Ringen and challenger Brian Keith Shrigley.

There are three candidates thus far running for the District Four seat, which covers the Tuolumne and Standard areas. They are incumbent Jeff Kerns and challengers Alexander Horat and Kenneth Fowkes.

In previous years, TUD seats were at-large, and this election marks the change to district-based seats, similar to the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors. Districts two, three and five will be on the ballot in 2024 when incumbents Barbara Balen, Lisa Murphy and David Boatright are up for re-election.

To see the candidate list for the other various races, click here. While the filing deadline closes on Friday, if an incumbent chooses not to seek re-election, it will be extended to Wednesday, August 17 for that particular race.