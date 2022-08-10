Phoenix Lake Road Repaving Period Extended

Phoenix Lake Road - Archive Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — After initially hoping that repaving work underway would be completed by the end of this week, TUD now reports that activity in the Phoenix Lake area will likely impact traffic through Friday, August 19.

It will take a week longer than initially anticipated. TUD hired a contractor to complete asphalt paving following needed water infrastructure repairs. The initial repaving is taking place on Phoenix Lake Road between Meadowbrook Drive and Midland Drive, and it will later go between Midland Drive and Resort Road.

The work started on Monday, and the hours are 7am-4pm, on weekdays. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for delays, through August 19.