Oak Fire Nearing Full Containment

Oak Fire Perimeter View Photo

Mariposa County, CA — There has been minimal activity over the coming days on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.

CAL Fire reports that it remains 19,244 acres and there is now 98-percent containment. The fire ignited on July 22 near Highway 140 and Carstens Road near Midpines. Cleanup continues in the area as 193 structures were destroyed. All of the earlier evacuation orders have been lifted.

Mariposa County has set up an online local assistance center where people can get information on things like the recovery of birth, death or marriage certificates, insurance questions, tax relief information, Veterans resources, home inspections and debris cleanup. Click here for more information.

Full containment on the fire could come later this week.