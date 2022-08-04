First Weekend In August Events

Peaceful Valley Farmers Market View Photo

There are several events planned for the first weekend in August.

All Saints Parish on Cherokee Road in Twain Harte is having its Annual Garage Sale with antiques, collectibles, used furniture and more, Friday through Sunday as detailed here.

The Annual Flea Market in White Pines, near Arnold, at Independence Hall Saturday and Sunday has a variety of items as detailed in their community event listing here. There will also be local vendors, hot dogs, and shaved ice. They welcome everyone to help them build their new roof fund.

The University of California Cooperative Extension of Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding an Open Garden Day at the Demonstration Garden on Saturday, August 6th, from 10 am to 1 pm with presentations on Summer Pruning of Fruit Trees and Winter Vegetable Gardening. Details are in their event listing here.

First Yoga Fundraiser for Tuolumne County Youth Centers and Recreation Department. This event will be hosted at Groveland Community Services District, Mary Laveroni Park on August 6th from 10 am to 2 pm. There will be 2 different yoga sessions, healthy food options, a few vendors, and a small silent auction.

The Summer Family Skate Night on Thursdays starts at 5 pm as detailed here and the regular Skate Night is on Saturday. Both events are for rollerblades or quads and you can bring your own or rent them.

Performances of Shakespeare on the Vine theatre company’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream continue Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7pm through August 20th. Sierra Repertory Theatre is performing Sh-Boom! a musical full of ’60s hit songs at the East Sonora Theatre as detailed in our blog here. Our theatre information page is here. The 54th Bear Valley Music Festival is also happening through Sunday August 7th with new music director Alexander Mickelthwate.

The Twain Harte Open Air Market is today from 4 to 7 pm. The Groveland Farmers market is on Friday, the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is in East Sonora on Friday, the Angels Camp’s Market is on Friday, and Sonora’s Farmers Market is on Saturday morning and the Rotary Club of Groveland is sponsoring a Monthly Saturday Flea Market through September 3rd. Vendors arrive at 7 am with their own tables, chairs and pop up and pay $15 per space.

Twain Harte’s Concerts in the Pines- Presented by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce with a portion of proceeds going to Twain Harte elementary music program will feature the band Hired Gunn this Saturday.

The monthly pancake breakfasts are held at the Tuolumne County Veterans Hall in downtown Sonora. The doors will be open from 8 to 11 am this Sunday, August 7th.

Check out the Tuolumne County public pool schedule here and all the pool information here.

There is a yard sale as detailed in our Classifieds here.

Movie times are available in our Movie section which also has Pinecrest’s Movies Under the Stars line up for the month here.