Cloudy
76.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

City Of Sonora To Further Discuss Sales Tax Measure

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora City Hall

Sonora City Hall

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council meets this evening and the only item of new business is to select two members of the council to prepare arguments in favor of a sales tax measure in November.

We reported earlier, the council voted unanimously at the last meeting to move forward with a one-cent sales tax increase proposal to better fund city services. In order to pass, it requires majority approval by city voters. The city council can submit arguments in favor to the election’s office between August 15 and 24. Rebuttal arguments from the community can later be submitted from August 25 through September 2. Today’s council meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.

The council will also vote on some consent items, which are not expected to be controversial, and they will receive an update from District One Supervisor David Goldemberg, who represents the city on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 