City Of Sonora To Further Discuss Sales Tax Measure

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council meets this evening and the only item of new business is to select two members of the council to prepare arguments in favor of a sales tax measure in November.

We reported earlier, the council voted unanimously at the last meeting to move forward with a one-cent sales tax increase proposal to better fund city services. In order to pass, it requires majority approval by city voters. The city council can submit arguments in favor to the election’s office between August 15 and 24. Rebuttal arguments from the community can later be submitted from August 25 through September 2. Today’s council meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.

The council will also vote on some consent items, which are not expected to be controversial, and they will receive an update from District One Supervisor David Goldemberg, who represents the city on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.