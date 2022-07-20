Sonora Council Moves Forward Sales Tax Measure

Sonora City Council View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council is moving forward with plans to put a one-cent sales tax increase on the November ballot.

It was noted in a presentation this week to the council that it could help maintain a high level of police services, improve the 30 miles of roads in the city, fund capital improvement projects, hire needed staffing, and update aging equipment.

Prior to the vote, Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel made the argument, “We are at a crossroads for public safety and the choice has to be made as to what that is going to look like in the near future for the sake of our community. Our staffing resources are stretched to the breaking point and our equipment is failing due to years of zero growth budgets.”

During the public comment period, there were concerns raised about the city no longer being solvent unless new revenue sources are identified.

The vote was 5-0 to move the tax measure forward, with a 20-year sunset clause.

It is somewhat similar to what is moving forward by the board of supervisors for the unincorporated areas of Tuolumne County. However, the county’s tax would be designated only for sheriff, fire and roads. The city tax is not designated for specific areas.

If approved, the city measure would bring nearly $4 million in additional new revenue.

You can read a city report prepared about the measure by clicking here.