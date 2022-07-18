Feds Seek Help Determining Washburn Fire’s Cause

Washburn Fire In Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — It remains unknown what ignited the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park on Thursday, July 7.

It is currently 4,911 acres and there is 50 percent containment.

The National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch is seeking tips from the public. Anyone who was in or near the Mariposa Grove on that day, and may have helpful information, should call or text 1-888-653-0009. You can also submit a tip here.

We reported earlier that Park Superintendent Cicely Muldoon stated that no lightning was in that area on July 7, so the fire was believed to be human-caused in some way.

The community of Wawona was initially evacuated, and officials have now started repopulating it. Residents and property owners can return to Wawona, but only with escorts during specific hours.

The Washburn Fire has since expanded into the Sierra National Forest. Over 1,500 firefighters are assigned to the incident.