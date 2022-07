Fire in Jamestown area on Rawhide Road View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a report of a structure and vegetation fire in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

A large plume of smoke can be seen billowing into the skies. CAL Fire reports that flames broke out in the 18800 block of Rawhide Road, between Peppermint Creek Road and Highway 108. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.