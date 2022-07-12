Clear
Three Acre Fire Extinguished Near Highway 132

By B.J. Hansen
Stanislaus County, CA — Fire officials were able to stop a three-acre fire this afternoon near Highway 132 and Crabtree Road in Stanislaus County.

Air and ground resources responded from the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit during the four o’clock hour this afternoon. No structures were damaged and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Tuolumne County Fire Department and the Modesto Fire Department also assisted.

