Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center To Host A Back to School Bash in July

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center has announced it’s first annual Back to School Bash. Citing the rising living expenses that have impacted the community and the coming school year, the event was created to help local families and students of all ages. The event will take place on July 23rd at the Sonora Fairgrounds, the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center and other organizations and businesses will help students get much-needed supplies, backpacks, binders, pens, paper, and more.

Along with a filled backpack, the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center will be offering free sports physicals, lead blood level checks, dental hygiene, mental health awareness, COVID vaccinations, and more. The group’s goal is to supply 1,000 students with these services and additionally help families with the cost of school supplies. Various sponsorship levels are available for businesses or organizations that wish to participate.