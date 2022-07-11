Stanislaus National Forest signs the SERAL Project

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Stanislaus National Forest has announced the second Record of Decision of the Social and Ecological Resilience Across the Landscape(SERAL) project on the Stanislaus National Forest was signed by Jason Kuiken. The project was developed through a collaboration with Yosemite Stanislaus Solutions and was designed to restore forest resilience and reduce the landscape’s susceptibility to negative effects of natural disturbance such as catastrophic wildland fire, insect, disease, and drought mortality. Jason Kuiken explains the origins of the project.

“The SERAL project was developed through a collective, collaborative effort of numerous community

members, collaborative partners, research experts, and Forest Service employees. SERAL came to fruition after

many years of individual, smaller-scale efforts. And through this collaborative effort, we have been able to better

understand and address a plethora of varied interests and concerns to leverage all of the knowledge, past

experiences, new technologies, new planning tools, and new relationships into a project that is designed to

affect real change on the landscape. The actions I am authorizing in this decision chart a new course to success.

As is often said, the sum is worth more than the parts and this decision is proof of that philosophical standard.”

To visit the project website for more details click here.