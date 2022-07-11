Gas Prices Have Been On The Decline

Sonora, CA — The nationwide price at the pump is down 19 cents over the past two weeks, but still $1.66 higher than one year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey reports that the decline is due to falling crude oil prices. She anticipates prices to fall another 10-20 cents in the coming weeks based on the current projections.

The nationwide average is $4.86 per gallon of regular unleaded. The San Francisco Bay Area is the highest in the country, averaging $6.18. The lowest is Baton Rouge, Louisiana at $4.19 per gallon.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows the price of regular unleaded between $5.74 and $6.49 in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.