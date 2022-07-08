Cloudy
92.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Local Housing Market Reflects Nationwide Trends

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
Home for Sale

Home for Sale

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA– The housing market in Tuolumne County continues to reflect nationwide trends with houses staying on the market for a less amount of time, and being sold for higher prices. The following information comes from the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors, and all figures are comparing Quarter 2 2022 sales with Quarter 2 2021 sales. The Median Sales price has increased 20% from $360,000 to $430,500. The average sales price also increased by 20% from 401,798 to $481,349. The highest sold piece of property went for $2.500,000 compared to 1,760,000 and the lowest sold for $83,00 compared to $105,000. Currently, the highest listed price is $3,900,000 and the lowest is $175,000

The amount of time a house stays on the market has also decreased 11% from 83 days to 74. The total active listings are 327. The full sales summary can be found below.

 

loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 