Clear
88.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Equipment Caused Fire Stopped Quickly In Valley Springs

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA–  Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters were returning from a training exercise and spotted a column of smoke in Rancho Calaveras. The fire was located at 3266 Botfuher Road in Valley Springs. Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters from Jenny Lind and Valley Springs were able to stop the forward progress and contain the fire to under a quarter acre.

CAL-Fire determined the cause of the fire was started by a homeowner using a metal grinder. Sparks from the grinder ignited some dry vegetation. Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters wish to remind the public that the law requires grinding or welding near dry grass to have ten feet of clearance, a 5-gallon water backpack, and a shovel.

loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 