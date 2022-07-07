Equipment Caused Fire Stopped Quickly In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA– Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters were returning from a training exercise and spotted a column of smoke in Rancho Calaveras. The fire was located at 3266 Botfuher Road in Valley Springs. Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters from Jenny Lind and Valley Springs were able to stop the forward progress and contain the fire to under a quarter acre.

CAL-Fire determined the cause of the fire was started by a homeowner using a metal grinder. Sparks from the grinder ignited some dry vegetation. Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters wish to remind the public that the law requires grinding or welding near dry grass to have ten feet of clearance, a 5-gallon water backpack, and a shovel.