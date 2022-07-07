Calaveras County Administrative Officer Resigns

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County Administrative officer Christa Von Latta has announced her resignation effective January 1st, 2023. While on administrative leave, she will be working with the Board of Supervisors and County staff to facilitate a smooth transition over the coming months.

Von Latta has been the County Administrative Officer(CAO) for approximately the last year and previously served Calaveras County as the Interim CAO and Deputy CAO. She explains.

“I am very thankful to the County of Calaveras and its impressive, hard-working staff for providing me with such a great opportunity. It is difficult to step away, but I feel strongly at this point in my life it is a necessary step in my career. It is not a decision I made lightly.”

The Chair of the Board of Supervisors, Amanda Floendorf also made a comment

“We are very appreciative of the time and sacrifices Christa has made for the County of

Calaveras. Her investment in staff and countywide initiatives provides for our future and

will make lasting change we are thankful for.”

The Board of Supervisors will consider their options in filling the position on an interim and ongoing basis.