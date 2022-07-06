TC Supervisors Move Forward Sales Tax Measure

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors took another step toward asking voters in November whether to approve a 1-percent sales tax increase that would go towards fire protection, the sheriff’s office, and roads.

Three people spoke in opposition, raising a variety of concerns, including inflation, and the already rising cost of living.

The board collectively noted concern that no groups spoke in favor of the ballot measure. The board moved forward, regardless, noting that it will be up to the public to decide in November. Board members also stated that they regularly hear concerns related to roads, law enforcement, and fire protection.

The motion to move forward was made by Supervisor Kathleen Haff and seconded by Supervisor David Goldemberg. It was approved 5-0.

It also requires a second reading, which will be held during the board meeting on July 19.

The ballot measure would require a 2/3 supermajority of voters to pass.

It would increase Tuolumne County’s sales tax by one percent, to 8.25-percent. It would bring in a combined $6.4-million annually, with 40 percent going to fire, 40 percent to the sheriff’s office and 20 percent to roads.