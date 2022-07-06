Update: Slow Moving Traffic On HWY 108/49 In Tuolumne County

Backed up traffic on HWY 49/108 fBacked up traffic on HWY 49/108 from Jamestown to Sonora View Photo

Update at 12:45 p.m.: The CHP has revealed the cause of the traffic jam on Highway 108/49 stretching from Jamestown to Sonora, which has grown in size. After inquiries from Clarke Broadcasting, they reported that tree trimming is the cause of the traffic jam. The work is being done at the intersection of Chabroullian Road and the highway is down to one lane with flaggers directing traffic.

The slow traffic now stretches from the Hurst Ranch in Jamestown to the South Washington Street and Lime Kiln Road intersection in Sonora. The CHP did not have any estimated time frame for when the work would end today.

Original post at 12:20 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Traffic is slow going along Highway 49/108 in Tuolumne County in both directions.

The impacted area stretches from before Rawhide Road in Jamestown to the South Washington Street and Lime Kiln Road intersection in Sonora. Clarke Broadcasting reached out to the CHP for a cause. They responded that they were looking into the backed-up traffic and would get back to us. Motorists may want to avoid the area if possible. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.