Air Quality Advisory Issued For Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA– Calaveras County Health Officer and Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District issued a joint air quality advisory to notify the public of the potential for poor air quality conditions primarily due to smoke from the Electra Fire in Calaveras and Amador County in the Mokelumne River Canyon. The advisory will be in effect until Thursday, July 7th at 6 pm and may be extended. Smoke concentrations will vary across the county and may be severe in multiple locations over several days. Dr. Rene Ramirez, Calaveras County Health Officer explains.

“If you can see or smell smoke, try and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. Poor air quality caused by the nearby fires can lead to health problems, especially for those at increased risk which include people with chronic health conditions, those over 65 years old, and those who have or those who are recovering from COVID-19. People at higher risk should take steps to lessen their exposure to smoky air, Consider taking any or all of the following steps to reduce your exposure to smoke.”

The organizations will continue to monitor air quality and provide information as the conditions evolve.