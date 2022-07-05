Update: Crash Near Downtown Sonora

Update at 10:25am: The Sonora PD reports that the crash on South Washington Street is cleared and traffic is again moving freely.

Original story posted at 10am: Sonora, CA — There is a crash impacting traffic on South Washington Street in Sonora near Sonora Lumber.

The Sonora PD reports that two vehicles are involved and no injuries have been reported. It is, however, blocking one traffic lane. Officials are doing one-way traffic control. Travel with caution and be prepared for activity in the area.