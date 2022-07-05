Clear
84.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Crash Near Downtown Sonora

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen

Update at 10:25am: The Sonora PD reports that the crash on South Washington Street is cleared and traffic is again moving freely.

Original story posted at 10am: Sonora, CA — There is a crash impacting traffic on South Washington Street in Sonora near Sonora Lumber.

The Sonora PD reports that two vehicles are involved and no injuries have been reported. It is, however, blocking one traffic lane. Officials are doing one-way traffic control. Travel with caution and be prepared for activity in the area.

loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 