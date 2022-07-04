TC Supervisors To Discuss Increase In Sales Tax And More

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA– A one percent increase in Transaction and Use Tax(Sales Tax) to fund sheriff, fire, and road services, will be discussed at the July 5th, 9:00 AM Tuolumne County Supervisors meeting with other agenda items. This would be the first reading of the proposed increase, which is subject to voter approval in November and would expire after ten years. After this meeting, the next step is a second reading of the ordinance and providing staff direction on the associated resolution at the July 19th meeting.

The Board will also consider approval of a $1.5 million grant from the County Medical Services Program to the Public Health Department that will be used for local indigent care needs that would run through June 30th, 2025. In June of this year, the county received notice that the application was approved for funding in the amount of $500,000 per year to be paid out over the course of the grant through June 30th, 2025. One of the primary purposes of this grant would be to create an information call center, care coordination, and mobile health services. This would create the need for a full-time, grant-funded Health Program Technician in the Public Health Department.

The Board will also hear a report from the Grand Jury and a presentation on Draft Hazardous Vegetation Management Ordinance.

The full meeting agenda can be found here.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am in the board meeting room at the government center in downtown Sonora.