Sonora Council To Discuss Policies For Homeless Camps

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuesday will be a busy meeting for the Sonora City Council.

The city council picks a new Mayor every two years, and the time has come to make a new selection. Matt Hawkins is currently serving as Mayor and Mark Plummer is the Vice Mayor. If the council chooses to continue its current rotation, Plummer will become Mayor.

The board will also give the oath of office to the incoming councilmembers Andy Merrill and Suzanne Cruz. In addition, the oath will be administered to newly hired City Administrator Melissa Eads and the City Clerk Tracy Kelly. There is also time set aside to recognize outgoing members Colette Such and Jim Garaventa.

In addition, the council will discuss proposed new regulations on homeless camps in an effort to reduce public safety issues, whether it be related to things like fire danger or posing threats to critical infrastructure.

Click here to view the staff report on a proposed encampment management policy in the city.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 5pm at Sonora City Hall.