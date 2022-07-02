Man Convicted For Vandalizing San Andreas Rotary Sign

Drug Items Confiscated - CCSO Image View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man will spend 16 months behind bars after getting caught vandalizing the local Rotary club’s sign on Main Street in San Andreas.

Nicholas Frazier was arrested on June 9 for vandalizing the sign. He initially tried to resist arrest when deputies questioned him nearby and found him in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Within a couple of weeks, he was convicted for vandalism and resisting arrest, and sentenced to 16 months of local prison time. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the San Andreas Rotary Club and is prohibited from entering Nielson Park and the San Andreas Town Hall property.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports it would like to thank the District Attorney’s Office for its quick work, and members of the public who have recently called in tips about criminal activity.