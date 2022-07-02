Junior Livestock Auction Is Saturday Afternoon At Fairgrounds

Mother Lode Fair Live Auction Photo taken by: Tracey Petersen View Photo

Sonora, CA — The 2022 Mother Lode Fair will continue through Sunday at the fairgrounds.

A big event for local youth in the community is the Junior Livestock Auction coming up this afternoon. Buyer registration begins at three o’clock with the auction at four o’clock.

Livestock Superintendent Kim Helmbold says, “We are looking at maybe an estimated 250 animals in the auction this year.”

Local community members and business leaders often come together to purchase the animals raised by local youth. Large and small animals will be sold together at the same event this year.

The fair is open from 3-11pm, both today and tomorrow. As for the arena events, truck and tractor pulls will be taking place this evening and Monster Trucks are on tap for tomorrow night. Click here to find more information about the fair.

A programming note, the Mother Lode Fair is the focus of this weekend’s Mother Lode Views featuring Helmbold and Fair Board President Ron Hamilton.